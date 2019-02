В метро Вашингтона прогремел взрыв

Вашингтон. США. Взрыв прогремел в метро Вашингтона. Об этом пишут «Известия» со ссылкой на BreakingNLive.

That explosion in #Rosslyn was huge. Shook the entire Townhall office. First responders blocked off entire street. A bus driver right on the corner told me it was a transformer and said the boom lifted/moved his bus, with him in it. Knocked out a few lights. https://t.co/qxxrm14OE9