Джастин Бибер обручился с супермоделью Хейли Болдуин

13:25, 10 июля, 2018
Анна Торхова
303
#музыка\n#Канада\n#свадьбы\n#модель\n#Бибер
Фото: https://www.instagram.com/justinbieber/?hl=ru
«Моё сердце полностью твоё», - написал на своей странице в Инстаграм канадский певец.

Канада. Джастин Бибер сделал предложение супермодели Хейли Болдуин. Канадский певец прокомментировал помолвку на своей странице в Инстаграм.

«Хейли, я так сильно люблю все, что связано с тобой! Я так стремлюсь провести свою жизнь, узнавая каждую частичку тебя. Я обещаю оберегать нашу семью с честью, позволяя Иисусу через его Святой Дух, помогать нам во всем, что мы делаем, и в каждом решении, которое мы принимаем. Мое сердце полностью твое», - написал певец.

Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can't wait for the best season of life yet!. It's funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it's true GOOGLE IT! Isn't that nuts? By the way I didn't plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! "He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!" This is the year of favor!!!!

9.2 млн отметок "Нравится", 508.8 тыс. комментариев - Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) в Instagram: "Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am..."

Супермодель также опубликовала пост в соцсетях, со словами: «Не уверена, что я сделала в жизни, чтобы заслужить такое счастье, но я благодарна Богу за то, что он послал мне такого невероятного человека, с которым я разделю свою жизнь».

Hailey Baldwin on Twitter

Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude. ❤️

В 2016 году Болдуин и Бибер начинали встречаться, но расстались.

