Джастин Бибер обручился с супермоделью Хейли Болдуин

Канада. Джастин Бибер сделал предложение супермодели Хейли Болдуин. Канадский певец прокомментировал помолвку на своей странице в Инстаграм.

«Хейли, я так сильно люблю все, что связано с тобой! Я так стремлюсь провести свою жизнь, узнавая каждую частичку тебя. Я обещаю оберегать нашу семью с честью, позволяя Иисусу через его Святой Дух, помогать нам во всем, что мы делаем, и в каждом решении, которое мы принимаем. Мое сердце полностью твое», - написал певец.

9.2 млн отметок "Нравится", 508.8 тыс. комментариев - Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) в Instagram: "Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am..."

Супермодель также опубликовала пост в соцсетях, со словами: «Не уверена, что я сделала в жизни, чтобы заслужить такое счастье, но я благодарна Богу за то, что он послал мне такого невероятного человека, с которым я разделю свою жизнь».

Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude. ❤️